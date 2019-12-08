BWW Flashback: THE ROSE TATTOO Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

Click Here for More Articles on The Rose Tattoo

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude its critically acclaimed production of The Rose Tattoo today, December 8, after having played 27 preview performances and 63 regular performances.

The Rose Tattoo stars Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Andréa Burns, Susan Cella, Emun Elliott, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Marisa Tomei.

This is one Tennessee Williams woman you won't soon forget. Marisa Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Cullman, Williams' lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart in sultry New Orleans. Serafina erupts from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

Before the cast takes their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey on Broadway!

Before Broadway, Trip Cullman directed The Rose Tattoo, starring Marisa Tomei, at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016.

In May 2019, Roundabout announced that it would bring the acclaimed production to Broadway later in the season.

The company reunited in September 2019 to begin rehearsals for Broadway.

Previews officially began at the American Airlines Theatre on September 19...

And the company took their opening night bows on October 15.





