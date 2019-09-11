Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Marissa Tomei and the Cast of THE ROSE TATTOO
Get a sneak peek at rehearsals for Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman.
The Rose Tattoo will begin preview performances on September 19, 2019, and open officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.
Photo credit: Daniel Rader
