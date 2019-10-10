Photo Flash: First Look at Marisa Tomei and the Cast of THE ROSE TATTOO
Get a first look at Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning play The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman.
The Rose Tattoo stars Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Andréa Burns, Susan Cella, Emun Elliott, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Marisa Tomei.
The Rose Tattoo opens officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 W 42nd St.)
This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 8, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
