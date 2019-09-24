Up On the Marquee: THE ROSE TATTOO Comes to Broadway

The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Marisa Tomei, is currently in previews! Roundabout brings the Tennessee Williams classic back, which opens officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos of the marquee below!

The cast also features Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Antoinette Lavecchia as "Peppina," Kecia Lewis as "Assunta," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," and Burke Swanson as "Jack."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"The Rose Tattoo"



Theatre Marquee for "The Rose Tattoo" starring Marisa Tomei at The "The Rose Tattoo"



