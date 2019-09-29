BWW Flashback: SEA WALL/A LIFE Concludes Broadway Run Today

Click Here for More Articles on SEA WALL/A LIFE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sea Wall/A Life will conclude its limited Broadway run today, September 29, at the Hudson Theatre.

Sea Wall/A Life, directed by Carrie Cracknell, is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier winner Simon Stephens, who wrote this gripping play, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, Sea Wall/A Life is a must-see performance of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Before the stars take their final bows, we're flashing back through the play's journey to Broadway!

Before Broadway, Sea Wall/A Life played to sold-out audiences at The Public Theater in February 2019. Jake Gyllenhaal received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance and Tom Sturridge who received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination.

In April, it was announced that the critically-acclaimed production of Sea Wall / A Life would open on Broadway.

On June 5, the cast met the press to chat about bringing the show to Broadway!

The play began performances on Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre.

And the cast celebrated opening night on Thursday, August 8.





