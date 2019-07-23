Up On The Marquee: SEA WALL / A LIFE Heads To The Hudson Theatre

SEA WALL/A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge are headed back to Broadway in the new work by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne.

Jul. 23, 2019  

See the brand-new marquee for SEA WALL / A LIFE at the Hudson Theatre!

Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively, directed by Carrie Cracknell, and starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge who received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, Sea Wall / A Life will begin performances on Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with the opening night set for Thursday, August 8.

The Broadway production of Sea Wall / A Lifewill be produced by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin LowyProductions, and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham), and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens(The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne(Constellations) in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Sea Wall / A Life will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Guy Hoare, and original music by Stuart Earl.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

