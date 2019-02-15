Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE

The New York premiere of Sea Wall / A LIFE officially opened last night, February 14. The show was written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively and directed by Carrie Cracknell, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. Sea Wall / A LIFE runs through Sunday, March 31.

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out the photos below!

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge make their Public Theater debuts in an unforgettable and incredibly intimate evening of theater. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne in A LIFE, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, this heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

SEA WALL / A LIFE features scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and original music by Stuart Earl.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



