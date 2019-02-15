Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE

Feb. 15, 2019  

The New York premiere of Sea Wall / A LIFE officially opened last night, February 14. The show was written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively and directed by Carrie Cracknell, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. Sea Wall / A LIFE runs through Sunday, March 31.

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out the photos below!

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge make their Public Theater debuts in an unforgettable and incredibly intimate evening of theater. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne in A LIFE, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, this heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

SEA WALL / A LIFE features scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and original music by Stuart Earl.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Anna Wintour

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Anna Wintour

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Andre Holland

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Andre Holland

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Andre Holland

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Liev Schreiber

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Liev Schreiber

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Liev Schreiber

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Annaleigh Ashford

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Joe Tapper

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Ruth Wilson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Ruth Wilson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Ruth Wilson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge, Carrie Cracknell and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge, Carrie Cracknell and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Laurie Eustis, Kyle Brown and Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Laurie Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Kyle Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Laurie Eustis, Kyle Brown and Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Carrie Cracknell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Carrie Cracknell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Carrie Cracknell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Simon Stephens

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Simon Stephens

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Simon Stephens

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Tom Sturridge and Simon Stephens

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal and Nick Payne

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal and Nick Payne

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Simon Stephens, Tom Sturridge, Carrie Cracknell, Jake Gyllenhaal an Nick Payne

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Mandy Hackett, Simon Stephens, Tom Sturridge, Carrie Cracknell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nick Payne and Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL / A LIFE
Mandy Hackett, Simon Stephens, Tom Sturridge, Carrie Cracknell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nick Payne and Oskar Eustis

