BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of SEA WALL/ A LIFE with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge!

Sea Wall / A Life, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, opened officially last night, August 8, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Carrie Cracknell, the acclaimed production comes to Broadway following its sold-out engagement at The Public Theaterthis past spring where it had audiences roaring to their feet.

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night





