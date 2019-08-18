BWW Flashback: PRETTY WOMAN Concludes Broadway Run Today

Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Pretty Woman will end its run at the Nederlander Theatre today, August 18, after 27 preview performances and 421 regular performances.

PRETTY WOMAN will launch three more companies beginning in September of this year, including in Hamburg, London, and a US national tour. The German company will begin performances on Sept. 23 with Patricia Meeden and Mark Seibert starring as Vivian and Edward.

Then, in October 2020, the first US National Tour will launch from the Providence Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The West End run of the show will also take to the stage in 2020 as well.

As we look ahead to the show's future, we're also taking a moment to look back on its road to Broadway!

Before Broadway, Pretty Woman premiered at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018.

Broadway previews began on July 20, 2018 at the Nederlander Theatre.

The company celebrated opening night on August 16, 2018.

The cast performed on the Today Show, The View and more!





