Photo Coverage: Pretty Woman Celebrates Its 100th Performance
Pretty Woman celebrated its 100th performance on Broadway last night, November 13. BroadwayWorld was there at the cast's celebration and you can check out the photos below!
Pretty Woman: The Musical, with original music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by the film's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, is now playing at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Pretty Woman: the Musical stars Samantha Barks and three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl.
Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."
Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott
Eric Anderson, Kingsley Leggs, Jason Danieley, Orfeh, Jerry Mitchell, Samantha Barks, Jim Vallance, and Andy Karl
Jerry Mitchell, Samantha Barks, Jim Vallance, and Andy Karl
Full cast of PRETTY WOMAN
Cake by Carlos' Bakery