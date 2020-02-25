BWW Flashback: Lindsay Pearce's Journey to Her Broadway Debut in WICKED

Starting tonight, February 25, Lindsay Pearce will be making her Broadway debut and taking on the role of Elphaba in Wicked! Sam Gravitte will begin his run as Fiyero.

Although the Modesto, California native is new to the New York stage, many fans may know her from past work, most noticeably on The Glee Project and Glee. Take a look below to catch up on her previous performances in anticipation of her role as Broadway's new green leading lady!

The Glee Project

In 2011, Pearce made her debut on the reality television series from Oxygen The Glee Project, where contestants competed for a role on Glee. She tied with Alex Newell for runner-up, behind Samuel Larsen and Damian McGinty tying in first place.

She floated by and didn't face any threat of elimination until episode six, "Pairability." In this episode, she was paired with fellow contestant Cameron Mitchell and the two performed "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

This was the first week she had to participate in one of the three last chance performances, where she and Mitchell performed "River Deep - Mountain High" by Ike and Tina Turner. Cameron fell to the bottom three, but both were saved.

Pearce faced the possibility of elimination again in episode nine, "Believability." She was assigned "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret for her last chance performance. In the next episode ("Generosity"), she started out on top when she won the homework assignment, however, she had to perform "Defying Gravity" from Wicked for her last chance performance.

In the last episode of the season, "Glee-ality," Pearce sang "Gimme Gimme" from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Glee

For winning runner-up on The Glee Project, Pearce earned a two-episode arc on the musical comedy-drama. She was first featured in the first episode of season three, titled "The Purple Piano Project." Her character, Harmony, was a highly ambitious performer who gave Kurt and Rachel a run for their money at a NYADA mixer. She explained she's been acting since a fetus, with an ultrasound of herself featured on an episode of "Murder She Wrote" and how she was the baby featured in Gerber ads. The Kurt and Rachel lookalikes then performed an "Anything Goes" and "Anything You Can Do" mash-up led by Pearce.

She then was featured in season three's sectional episode, "Hold On to Sixteen," where she, as Harmony, led a rival show choir, the Unitards, and sang "Buenos Aires" from Evita.

Other Filmography

In 2013, she appeared as Ashley in the "One Shot" episode of Drop Dead Diva. She also was in two short films, Through the Woods and Face. Pearce then played Monica in the comedy Mantervention before landing a guest role in the "Risk" episode of Grey's Anatomy. She also played a brief part in the film The Wedding Ringer, starring Kevin Hart, Josh Gad and Kaley Cuoco. Most recently, she had a reoccurring role on the TV show Recovery Road.

Theatre Credits

Pearce's regional credits include American Idiot, Spring Awakening, Bare: A Pop Opera (BroadwayWorld's Best Leading Actress in a musical), Romeo & Juliet, The Last Five Years and For The Record: BAZ.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles