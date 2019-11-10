BWW Flashback: LINDA VISTA Concludes Broadway Run Today

Click Here for More Articles on Linda Vista

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Linda Vista, by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County), concludes its Broadway run today, November 10, at the Hayes Theatre.

Linda Vista is a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

Before the cast takes their final bows, we're looking back on the show's journey to Broadway!

Before Broadway, Linda Vista played Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in spring 2017.

In March 2019, Second Stage Theatre announced plans to bring the Steppenwolf production of Linda Vista to Broadway.

The cast met the press in early September.

Previews began at the Hayes Theater on September 19.

And the company celebrated opening night on October 10, 2019.





