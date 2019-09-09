BWW TV: Tracy Letts and Company Explain What Broadway-Bound LINDA VISTA Is All About!

Second Stage Theater will soon present the Broadway production of Tracy Letts's Linda Vista. Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

LINDA VISTA will play a strictly limited 8-week engagement, beginning previews September 19, 2019 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), and officially opening on October 10, 2019.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) takes a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcé in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery - navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

The cast just met the press and they are telling us all about what the play is about below!





Related Articles