BWW Flashback: Get Ready for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Weekend with Just Judases
Everything's alright, because we've got the buzz on what's a-happenin' this weekend, and it's Jesus Christ Superstar.
First, Andrew Lloyd Webber continues his The Shows Must Go On series with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles, airing this Friday (2pm EST) for 48 hours only. Then on Sunday, April 12 (7pm EST), NBC will present Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles.
Jesus Christ Superstar was originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.
Below, we're counting down to the Jesus-filled weekend with a look back at notable Judases, from Broadway to London and everywhere in between! Which version of "Heaven on Their Minds" is your favorite?
Murray Head: Concept Album
Ben Vereen: Original Broadway cast
Carl Anderson: 1973 film
Jon English: Original Australian cast
Jerome Pradon: 1999 film
Tony Vincent: 2000 Broadway cast
Tim Minchin: 2012 UK Arena Tour
Josh Young: 2012 Broadway Revival
Declan Bennett: 2016 London Revival
Brandon Victor Dixon: NBC Live
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)