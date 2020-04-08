BWW Flashback: Get Ready for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Weekend with Just Judases

Everything's alright, because we've got the buzz on what's a-happenin' this weekend, and it's Jesus Christ Superstar.

First, Andrew Lloyd Webber continues his The Shows Must Go On series with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles, airing this Friday (2pm EST) for 48 hours only. Then on Sunday, April 12 (7pm EST), NBC will present Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles.

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.

Below, we're counting down to the Jesus-filled weekend with a look back at notable Judases, from Broadway to London and everywhere in between! Which version of "Heaven on Their Minds" is your favorite?

Murray Head: Concept Album

Ben Vereen: Original Broadway cast

Carl Anderson: 1973 film

Jon English: Original Australian cast

Jerome Pradon: 1999 film Tony Vincent: 2000 Broadway cast

Josh Young: 2012 Broadway Revival

Declan Bennett: 2016 London Revival

Brandon Victor Dixon: NBC Live





