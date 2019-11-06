BWW Flashback: Celebrate JERSEY BOYS' 14th Anniversary With a Look Back at the Show's Journey!

It's just too good to be true! Today marks fourteen years since Jersey first came to the Great White Way with Jersey Boys! To celebrate the anniversary of The Four Seasons walking like a man, we're looking back at the show's journey, from its first Broadway rehearsals all the way through its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre. Check out the show's memorable moments below, including some of its standout performances, along with photos from BroadwayWorld's archives!

Jersey Boys opened on Broadway on November 6, 2005 at the August Wilson Theatre. It is now the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as Miss Saigon, 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. It's also one of only five currently running shows to play over 10 years on Broadway. Jersey Boys has set the box office record 30 times and has gone on to become the longest running tenant in the August Wilson Theatre's (formerly the Virginia Theatre) almost 100 year history. It is also the longest running tenant in any of the five theaters owned by the Jujamcyn Theaters organization. Jersey Boys has grossed more $2 billion worldwide and has been seen by over 24 million people.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Broadway Rehearsal Press Preview

Broadway Opening Night

2006 Tony Awards Performance

2006 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

1 Millionth Audience Member

Fifth Anniversary Celebration

Film Adaptation Trailer

10th Anniversary Celebration

Mark Ballas Joins the Broadway Company

2016 Gypsy of the Year Performance

Final Broadway Performance

Off-Broadway at New World Stages





