BWW Flashback: Broadway-Bound Harry Connick Jr. Takes the Stage

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, crooner Harry Connick Jr. will return to the theatre this spring in Paper Mill Playhouse's pre-Broadway production of THE STING. In honor of his upcoming star return in the world premiere musical, we've rounded up some of Connick's past performances of Broadway songs!

We've included some showtune favorites, including a duet with Kelli O'Hara from 2006's revival of THE PAJAMA GAME and a nonsense Broadway song with Brian d'Arcy James. This playlist will (hopefully) hold us all over until he takes the stage next month!

THE STING is based on the 1973 film, and will feature a book by Bob Martin, music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann & Greg Kotis with Harry Connick, Jr.

Harry sings Gypsy's "All I Need Is the Girl": Harry is joined by Jessie Mueller (in her Broadway debut) for a medley from On A Clear Day You Can See Forever:

Harry takes on a classic when he sings "My Time of Day" and "I've Never Been in Love Before" from Guys and Dolls:

Harry gives his own jazzy twist to on of Broadway's most beloved tunes, "Hello, Dolly!":

Harry joins Kelli O'Hara onstage at the 2006 Tony Awards to perform "There Once Was a Man" from The Pajama Game:

Harry is joined by Brian d'Arcy James to make randon words into Broadway-style lyrics:





