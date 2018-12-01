BWW Flashback: Before Cher Comes to Broadway, Watch Cher Sing Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on THE CHER SHOW

Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy award-winning Cher is taking Broadway by storm in the brand new musical The Cher Show. While the superstar does not appear in the show herself, she has been known to take on a showtune or two in the past.

Check out the videos below of Cher taking on Broadway in some of her most iconic Broadway (or Broadway-inspired) performances!

Cher performs 'Super Trouper' in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again



Cher takes on every role in West Side Story



Cher and Charo sing 'America' from West Side Story

Cher sings 'Welcome to Burlesque' from the film Burlesque, in which she starred in 2010.

Cher performs 'Dancing Queen' from her recently-released album of ABBA songs

Click here to listen to all of the tracks from the album! Cher and Bette Midler sing a 'Trashy Ladies Medley' Sonny and Cher join Carol Burnett, Nanette Fabray for 'Take Me Along' on The Carol Burnett Show



The Cher Show is a new bio musical featuring a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The full company also features Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Related Articles