BWW Feature: Ian Ward Shares His Dream in GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER at Belasco Theatre

The career path for Ian Ward continues to shine from the glitz of the Las Vegas Strip to the bright lights of Broadway. Ward is part of the cast of "Getting the Band Back Together" with previews at the Belasco Theatre beginning July 19 and scheduled to open Aug. 13.

The play explores teenage dreams, growing up, transitions, and returning home. New York banker Mitch is fired from a job he hated on his 40th birthday. Forced to move back to his mother's house in New Jersey, Mitch reconnects with his best friend from high school who suggests they reunite their band Juggernaut. Mitch's nemesis from high school also reemerges with a challenge to a rematch of the Battle of the Bands competition. While four of the former bandmates are alive and Ready to Play, a teenage guitar prodigy (who likes to rap) replaces the fifth member who passed away chasing the dream of playing music. The production follows the comedic adventures of the band changing its reality from high school to the present day.

Ward is a swing performer covering the characters of Ricky, Richie, and others. The show is his Broadway debut, and he is excited about achieving another milestone in his career.

Another achievement, Ward's debut album Wander Lust featuring all original music, is scheduled to be released in the fall but he is dropping tracks over the summer months.

The release combines different genres including alternative rock, electronic pop, hip-hop, and R&B influence. The album is a culmination of songs Ward wrote during the past six years as he moved around the country.

"I lived in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Vegas, and back to New York. I learned so much about different cities, its cultures, and my relationships living in those places," he told BroadwayWorld.com. "The songs I wrote are a reflection of my experiences and I have incorporated the vibe of the city in each song."

For example, the single "Miami" features a Spanish nylon string guitar, bongos, and trumpets to reflect the Cuban influence of the city. The lyrics echo his feeling while living there and realizing the tropical culture is so different from the lifestyle of Southern California.

Music influences include Sting, Coldplay, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus, Drake, Post Malone, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles. More information is available on social media and SoundCloud @ianwardoutward.

The actor, singer, and songwriter recently starred as Romeo in "BAZ: A Musical Tour de Force," based on the music from the films of director Baz Luhrmann. The hit show enjoyed nearly a two-year run before closing in July. "Growing up in Southern California, my perception of Las Vegas was a vacation town. I didn't realize the entertainment scene in Vegas. I really enjoyed my time there with the community."

Born and raised outside of San Diego, he was influenced by his father's love of music and began singing at the age of 10. He performed in theater productions in New York and Southern California and started his band in high school. Ward moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music and theater, which has taken him across the country and even globally performing a cruise ship.

When not performing, Ward is attending the Berklee College of Music to complete his degree to obtain his degree toward his goal of "giving me the skills as an artist to produce and star in my own shows."

"Getting the Band Back Together" directed by the Tony Award-winning director John Rando will open with previews at the Belasco Theatre beginning July 19. Click here for more info and tickets.

Related Articles