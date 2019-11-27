BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway Powerhouses Idina Menzel and Billy Porter Keep Warm in Music Video Premiere!

Idina Menzel is celebrating the holidays in a major way in 2019. Not only has the Tony winner returned to the big screen in Disney's Frozen 2, but she just released a brand-new holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love.

"People come together during the holidays," says Idina. "Not everything is perfect all the time, but it's a time to see each other for who we are and to forgive. Ever since I had my son, I've been given the opportunity to rewrite my idea of what the holidays mean to me. I find a joy in that."

Christmas: A Season of Love sparkles with big-band energy, swinging holiday classics and brand-new original songs that will surely live on as part of the holiday season for years to come. "I wanted to find a balance of songs people know, but also find some that were a little bit more obscure," she explains. "I envisioned it being a big-band album, obviously with lots of horns and strings. Kind of like a holiday party, but you know, the kids can come... so there's not too much alcohol!"

The album features Broadway veterans Ariana Grande, Josh Gad and Idina's husband, Aaron Lohr, as well as Emmy winning actor Billy Porter, who duets with Idina on "I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm." BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you the premiere of the music video, featuring both Menzel and Porter!

CLICK HERE to order the album today! Idina Menzel is a powerhouse of talent: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar winning Frozen, one of the highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. This September, Menzel returned to her starring role as 'Jodi' in the West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT; the show is a follow up to the off-Broadway performance that opened to rave reviews at Roundabout Theatre Company.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You