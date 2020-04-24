Songs from the Vault
BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Andre De Shields Sings THE WIZ!

Article Pixel Apr. 24, 2020  

The Broadway is well underway and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until the shows go on again. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2014, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars to celebrate our 10th Anniversay in BroadwayWorld Visits Oz, a special concert event at Joe's Pub benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Below, watch as André De Shields sings the song he made famous, "So You Wanted to Meet the Wizard" from The Wiz!

Check back tomorrow for even more exclusive videos from BroadwayWorld's Songs from the Vault!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



