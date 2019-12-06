BWW Exclusive: Send Holiday Cheer with Gifts from BC/EFA's 2019 Holiday Collection!

It's December, already?! How can that be? Weren't we all just at BC/EFA Flea Market & Grand Auction, and just before that the 2019 Easter Bonnet Competition? How do the years keep flying by faster and faster?

Well, good thing they do, because the sooner the holidays come around again, the sooner Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS dishes out the best gift guide on Broadway. Not only can you find presents for everyone on your Broadway gift list, you'll be celebrating by giving the gift of funds and services to the multitude of organizations funded by BC/EFA.

This week, BC/EFA sent me over a sampling from this year's gift guide. Here are my favorite items.

Every time the Catalog of Giving appears at my door, I immediately turn to the Broadway Cares Collection: a selection of everyday useful gifts that feature upwards of 20 logos from this past year on Broadway. There's always a tshirt, a tote bag, a water bottle, a mug - and this year, a trucker-style hat with red and blue accents, all with a collage of play and musical logos that include Anastasia, My Fair Lady, The Cher Show, King Kong, Tootsie, Oklahoma!, Kiss Me, Kate, Come From Away, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud and more. Each year the items are slightly different in color and design, and the denim style of this year's tote bag is my favorite one yet. The t-shirt is a heather blue/grey, soft with some stretch, so it's entirely unisex, complimenting bodies of all shapes & sizes. And what better to quench your thirst than with a bronze-colored water bottle or porcelain-white coffee mug with a deep orange inner rim? Every item in the Broadway Cares collection is available for $30 or less.

Want a slightly more "adult" gift for someone special in your life? Turn no further than the Broadway Bares Takes Off calendar, featuring "some of the sexiest dancers on Broadway." Some of the photos may be considered #NSFW, so keep this one in your home office (- or perhaps on the fridge? These dancers are YUMMY)!

For Christmas decorating, this year marks the eight set of Playbill ornaments, featuring the longest running musicals in Broadway history. (Past volumes are included as well!) The news set features Mame, Dreamgirls, Jekkyl & Hyde, Matilda, Evita, and Hamilton - the perfect mix of classic and new, traditional and cutting edge, to decorate your tree.

Front and center in your display should be the limited edition glass rendition of Angela Lansbury in Mame, created exclusively for Broadway Cares by the Christopher Radio Company and artist Glen Hanson. Angela lounges on a sparkly crescent moon, recognizable at a glance, bringing sparkle from every angle to your tree.

Keep the traditions going - or start a new one! - with the official 2019 Broadway Cares collection ornament, a perfect sphere boasting logos from this year's Broadway lineup. My favorite way to give this gift? Get it for a baby's first Christmas, and buy them one every year as they grow up. As the child grows up, their collection will grow along with their knowledge and love of a lifetime full of Broadway shows!

And the centerpiece of the collection - the most popular item in the catalog every year - is the annual exclusive Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS snow globe. A tradition for twenty years, the yearly BCEFA holiday snowglobes are beloved by theatre fans around the world. This year's globe features "the stars and backstage crew on a television set," ringing in the New Year "surrounded by festive LED lights," designed by Tony Award Winner Eugene Lee. The black base features the marquees of over 20 recent and current Broadway productions, and the beautiful globe doubles as a music player, winding up to play the classic "There's No Business Like Show Business."

No matter who is on your list this year, or what holiday(s) you celebrate, the 2019 Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS catalog of giving has something for everyone. Order soon to guarantee delivery by the date of your celebration!

For more information and the full catalog, visit https://broadwaycares.stores.yahoo.net.





