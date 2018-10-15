BWW Exclusive: Read Excerpts from Lin-Manuel Miranda's New Book, GMORNING, GNIGHT!
Before he inspired the world with Hamilton and was catapulted to international fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspiring his Twitter followers with words of encouragement at the beginning and end of each day. He wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others. But as Miranda's audience grew, these messages took on a life on their own.
Now Miranda has gathered the best of his daily greetings into a beautiful collection illustrated by acclaimed artist (and fellow Twitter favorite) Jonny Sun. Full of comfort and motivation, Gmorning, Gnight! (available October 16) is a touchstone for anyone who needs a quick lift.
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you exclusive excerpts of some of our favorite sayings and illustrations from the book below!
Preorder your copy of Gmorning, Gnight! at https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com