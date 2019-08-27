BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge

Beginning in 2020, National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals will accept applications from writers free-of-charge.

In keeping with previous years, submissions to the Festival will require an endorsement from an industry professional, but for the first time there will be no cost associated with on-time submissions regardless of who is endorsing the piece.

NAMT's current strategic plan aims to expand the musical theatre network by broadening and lengthening the development pipeline, a goal that will be accomplished in part through increased access and inclusivity.

By removing submission fees and streamlining the Festival application process, NAMT aims to remove a potential barrier to entry for writers interested in applying to the Festival. Applications for the 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals will open on October 24th, and information about the application process can be found on the NAMT website at namt.org/festapp.

As a direct result of the FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, 85% of the writers featured have seen further development of their musicals, found agents, secured licensing agreements or been commissioned. Recent musicals from past Festivals that have gone on to further development include Gun & Powder (Festival 2018), which is slated to have its world premiere at Signature Theatre (DC) in 2020; The Ballad of Klook and Vinette (Festival 2017), which had its US premiere at the Horizon Theatre Company (GA) in January of 2018, a production at ZACH Theatre (TX) in April 2019, and has been licensed by Samuel French; Darling Grenadine (Festival 2017), which will open at the Roundabout Underground (NY) in February 2020 following a July 2019 production at The Marriott Theatre (IL); Benny & Joon (Festival 2016), which received its world premiere at The Old Globe (CA) in 2017 and was produced at the Paper Mill Playhouse (NJ) this past spring; Lempicka (Festival 2016), which world premiered at Williamstown in July 2018 with director Rachel Chavkin and is in talks for an upcoming Broadway run; Come From Away (Festival 2013), which had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse (CA) in 2015 followed by productions across the country and in Canada, opened on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in February of 2017, and has since toured North America and opened more productions in Canada, Ireland, the West End, and Australia.

In addition to these, a great many shows that have become staples of the musical theatre canon received their start at the NAMT Festival of New Musicals, including It Shoulda Been You (Festival 2009), Ordinary Days (Festival 2008), The Drowsy Chaperone (Festival 2004), Honk! (Festival 1999), Songs for a New World (Festival 1997), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Festival 1996) and Children of Eden (Festival 1996).

NAMT's FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS is the cornerstone of NAMT's mission to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development and production. The Festival presents eight musicals in 45-minute presentations before an audience of over 750 industry professionals. In the short run, the Festival's goal is to connect writers with producers, so that their shows can continue their development trajectory. The long-term goal is to expand the musical theatre repertoire, bringing new musical theatre to thousands of audience members around the world.

NAMT assumes the costs of producing and marketing the Festival, handles all administration and logistics and takes no royalty stake in future productions to give participating writers a creative development experience free from financial and administrative burdens. Writers featured in the Festival focus on writing, which allows them to showcase their best work to the 750+ experts who attend the Festival and who can help them further their careers. Since 1989, the Festival has showcased 491 writers and 260 new musicals, which cumulatively have reached millions of audience members worldwide.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, founded in 1985, is a national service organization dedicated exclusively to musical theatre. Our mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Our 238 members, located throughout 33 states and abroad, are some of the leading producers of musical theatre in the world and include theatres, presenting organizations, higher education programs and individual producers.





