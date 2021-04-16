Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Pia Toscano Sing from Michael Mott's THE ONLY ONE

The American Idol veteran sings "James' Song" from the new EP, out today.

Apr. 16, 2021  

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Pia Toscano Sing from Michael Mott's THE ONLY ONE Musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott, has just announced his new EP, The Only One. Featuring vocals by Frozen's Ciara Renee, Hamilton's Blaine Krauss and American Idol standout Pia Toscano. The EP is released today, April 16, on all streaming platforms, worldwide.

"This project is the most personal work I've ever released. Inspired by a serious romantic relationship, I wanted to capture the universal cycle of falling in love, experiencing turbulence and eventually growing apart" said Mott. "When I was writing the songs, I knew I wanted to create a loose narrative to appeal to my theatre following and kept envisioning Blaine Krauss as my love interest with Ciara Renée and Pia Toscano as narrators. I feel beyond fortunate that all three of my top choices said yes to this personal passion project and I am so excited for the world to finally hear what we have worked so hard to create in quarantine these past eight months."

The Only One drops on Friday, April 16th on all digital streaming platforms. For more information: MichaelMott.net

Below, check out an exclusive first listen of "James' Song," produced by SIXFOOT 5 and performed by Pia Toscano!

"Working with Michael on his EP "The Only One" has been a very special experience. It was an honor to be asked to lend my vocals to this precious song but little did Michael know he was actually the one giving me the gift," said Pia. "When I first listened to the demo of "James' Song" it was chilling how much it paralleled a situation I had been going through in my own life, so it felt like I was being called to do this. The whole process was very therapeutic for me & the song before I even laid down my vocals was already stunning. I am so grateful that the universe lead me to Michael in this way at this specific point in my life & I am so proud of him."

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Pia Toscano Sing from Michael Mott's THE ONLY ONE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat Sweatshirt
Point Me Toward The Stage Sticker
Swing T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Embarks on a Virtual Tour of New York City Photo

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Embarks on a Virtual Tour of New York City

EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Cast Reunite for a Chat Photo

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Cast Reunite for a Chat

TAKE ME BACK TO MANHATTAN Tribute to Film at Cafe Carlyle Photo

TAKE ME BACK TO MANHATTAN Tribute to Film at Cafe Carlyle

VIDEO: Watch McCalla & Halston Perform PERIOD PIECE Monologues Photo

VIDEO: Watch McCalla & Halston Perform PERIOD PIECE Monologues


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV