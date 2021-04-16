BWW Exclusive: Listen to Pia Toscano Sing from Michael Mott's THE ONLY ONE

Musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott, has just announced his new EP, The Only One. Featuring vocals by Frozen's Ciara Renee, Hamilton's Blaine Krauss and American Idol standout Pia Toscano. The EP is released today, April 16, on all streaming platforms, worldwide.

"This project is the most personal work I've ever released. Inspired by a serious romantic relationship, I wanted to capture the universal cycle of falling in love, experiencing turbulence and eventually growing apart" said Mott. "When I was writing the songs, I knew I wanted to create a loose narrative to appeal to my theatre following and kept envisioning Blaine Krauss as my love interest with Ciara Renée and Pia Toscano as narrators. I feel beyond fortunate that all three of my top choices said yes to this personal passion project and I am so excited for the world to finally hear what we have worked so hard to create in quarantine these past eight months."

The Only One drops on Friday, April 16th on all digital streaming platforms. For more information: MichaelMott.net

Below, check out an exclusive first listen of "James' Song," produced by SIXFOOT 5 and performed by Pia Toscano!

"Working with Michael on his EP "The Only One" has been a very special experience. It was an honor to be asked to lend my vocals to this precious song but little did Michael know he was actually the one giving me the gift," said Pia. "When I first listened to the demo of "James' Song" it was chilling how much it paralleled a situation I had been going through in my own life, so it felt like I was being called to do this. The whole process was very therapeutic for me & the song before I even laid down my vocals was already stunning. I am so grateful that the universe lead me to Michael in this way at this specific point in my life & I am so proud of him."