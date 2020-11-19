BWW Exclusive: Listen to Diana DeGarmo Sing on ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Original Concept Recording

The Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, a new musical by Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson, will be released tomorrow, November 20, by Broadway Records.

Set to a modern pop-rock score and based on the books by L.M. Montgomery, ANNE OF GREEN GABLES is the story of Anne Shirley who just arrived on Prince Edward Island and she's creating quite a stir. Adopted by siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, Anne is feisty, smart and eager to find her own place in the world. But is the world ready for her? Fall in love with the endearing redhead of the classic novel, now reimagined as a vibrant musical for all generations. This is Green Gables as you've never heard it before.

The recording features the vocal talents of Diana DeGarmo, George Salazar, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, Aurelia Williams, Chris McCarrell, Emily Bautista, Michelle Veintimilla, and more. To learn more about ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, visit www.aoggmusical.com or follow @aoggmusical on Instagram or Facebook. The album is produced by Matte O'Brien, Matt Vinson, Justin Goldner, Justin Nichols, Eric Cornell, and Jack Sennott.

Below, listen as Diana DeGarmo sings "Lonely" from the album!

