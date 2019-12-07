BWW Exclusive: Joel Grey and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Cast Celebrate Hanukkah on Carols For A Cure
Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Joel Grey the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish gathers to record their track- "Drey Dreydele."
For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.
This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
James Monroe Stevko, Bruce Sabath, Adam B. Shapiro and Ron Tal
Kirk Geritano, Evan Mayer and Nick Raynor
Ben Liebert, Jonathan Quigley and Mikhl Yashinsky
Bobby Underwood, John Giesige and Drew Seigla
Lynn Pinto (Producer), Zalmen Mlotek (Music Director), Joanne Borts (Vocal Arranger) join with the male ensemble that includes- Evan Mayer, Ben Liebert, James Monroe Stevko, Kirk Geritano, Jonathan Quigley, John Giesige, Miklh Yashinsky, Nick Raynor, Bobby Underwood, Drew Seigla and Adam B. Shapiro
Abby Goldfarb, Samantha Hahn and Jodi Snyder
Stephanie Lynne Mason, Joanne Borts and Lisa Fishman
Rachel Zatcoff, Lauren Jeanne Thomas and Raquel Nobile
Kayleen Seidl and Jennifer Babiak
The Ladies ensemble that includes-Abby Goldfarb, Samantha Hahn, Jodi Snyder, Stephanie Lynn Mason, Joanne Borts, Lisa Fishman, Rachel Zatcoff, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Raquel Nobile, Kayleen Seidl and Jennifer Babiak
Lynn Pinto (Producer), Andros Rodriguez (Engineer), Zachary Eager and Zalmen Mlotek join with The Ladies ensemble that includes-Jackie Hoffman, Abby Goldfarb, Samantha Hahn, Jodi Snyder, Stephanie Lynn Mason, Joanne Borts, Lisa Fishman, Rachel Zatcoff, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Raquel Nobile, Kayleen Seidl and Jennifer Babiak
Jackie Hoffman and Joanne Borts
Rosie Jo Neddy
Joanne Borts and Rosie Jo Neddy
Steven Skybell and Joanne Borts
Joel Grey
Lynn Pinto, Joel Grey and Joanne Borts
Zalmen Mlotek (Music Director/Piano)
Jordan Hirsch (Trumpet) and Lorin Sklamberg (Accordian)
D. Zisl Stepovitch (Clarinet) and Dmitry Ishanko (Bass)
Peter Saleh (Drums), D. Zisl Stepovitch and Dmitry Ishanko