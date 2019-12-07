BWW Exclusive: Joel Grey and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Cast Celebrate Hanukkah on Carols For A Cure

Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Joel Grey the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish gathers to record their track- "Drey Dreydele."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy





