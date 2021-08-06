BWW Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Muny
The production stars Mean Girls star Kate Rockwell as Maria, with Michael Hayden as Captain Von Trapp.
The Muny's The Sound of Music, the second show of the theatre's 103rd season is running now through August 9, 2021. Go behind the scenes of the production with exclusive new backstage photos below!
The cast includes Kate Rockwell (Maria Rainer), Michael Hayden (Captain Georg von Trapp), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Mother Abbess), Jenny Powers (Elsa Schraeder), John Scherer (Max Detweiler), Elizabeth Teeter (Liesl von Trapp) and Andrew Alstat (Rolf Gruber), Leah Berry (Sister Margaretta), David Hess (Franz), Michael James Reed (Herr Zeller), April Strelinger (Frau Schmidt), Jerry Vogel (Admiral von Schreiber), Jillian Depke (Brigitta von Trapp), Parker Dzuba (Kurt von Trapp), Abby Hogan (Marta von Trapp), Amelie Lock (Louisa von Trapp), Kate Scarlett Kappel (Gretl von Trapp) and Victor de Paula Rocha (Friedrich von Trapp).
A high-spirited ensemble completes this cast, including Jordan Bollwerk, Emma Gassett, Madison Geiger (Gretl von Trapp understudy), Ta'Nika Gibson, Julie Hanson, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Eric Jon Mahlum, Leann Schuering, Blakely Slaybaugh and Taylor Tveten. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.
The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and is suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.
Considered by many to be the world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music reminds us that with heartfelt compassion and unwavering determination, life's mountains can always be climbed. With its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score, including "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss" and the iconic title track "The Sound of Music," the hills of Forest Park come alive once more!
Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.
Photo Credit: Julie A. Merkle
Kate Rockwell and the Von Trapp Children
Michael Hayden and the Von Trapp Children
Michael Hayden, April Strelinger
Bryon Marie Parham, Beth Kirkpatrick, Andrea Jones-Sojola
The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Muny Staff
Muny Staff
Andrew Alstat, Elizabeth Teeter
Andrew Alstat
Muny Staff
The Von Trapp Children
The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Muny Staff, Kate Rockwell
The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Jenny Powers, The Von Trapp Children, Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell
The Von Trapp Children, Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell
Muny Staff
The Von Trapp Children, Muny Staff
The Von Trapp Children, Kate Rockwell
The Von Trapp Children, Muny Staff
The Von Trapp Children
Taylor T. Veten
The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Michael Hayden, Jenny Powers, John Scherer
The Muny Orchestra
Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Veten, Emma Gassett
Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell, Byronha Marie Parham
The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
The Von Trapp Children
Emma Gassett, Muny Staff
The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Bryonha Marie Parham, Beth Kirkpatrick, Andre Joes-Sojola
The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Muny Staff