THE MUNY
BWW Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Muny

The production stars Mean Girls star Kate Rockwell as Maria, with Michael Hayden as Captain Von Trapp.

Aug. 6, 2021  

The Muny's The Sound of Music, the second show of the theatre's 103rd season is running now through August 9, 2021. Go behind the scenes of the production with exclusive new backstage photos below!

The cast includes Kate Rockwell (Maria Rainer), Michael Hayden (Captain Georg von Trapp), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Mother Abbess), Jenny Powers (Elsa Schraeder), John Scherer (Max Detweiler), Elizabeth Teeter (Liesl von Trapp) and Andrew Alstat (Rolf Gruber), Leah Berry (Sister Margaretta), David Hess (Franz), Michael James Reed (Herr Zeller), April Strelinger (Frau Schmidt), Jerry Vogel (Admiral von Schreiber), Jillian Depke (Brigitta von Trapp), Parker Dzuba (Kurt von Trapp), Abby Hogan (Marta von Trapp), Amelie Lock (Louisa von Trapp), Kate Scarlett Kappel (Gretl von Trapp) and Victor de Paula Rocha (Friedrich von Trapp).

A high-spirited ensemble completes this cast, including Jordan Bollwerk, Emma Gassett, Madison Geiger (Gretl von Trapp understudy), Ta'Nika Gibson, Julie Hanson, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Eric Jon Mahlum, Leann Schuering, Blakely Slaybaugh and Taylor Tveten. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and is suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

Considered by many to be the world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music reminds us that with heartfelt compassion and unwavering determination, life's mountains can always be climbed. With its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score, including "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss" and the iconic title track "The Sound of Music," the hills of Forest Park come alive once more!

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.

Photo Credit: Julie A. Merkle

Jenny Powers, Michael Hayden

Kate Rockwell and the Von Trapp Children

Kate Rockwell and the Von Trapp Children

Kate Rockwell and the Von Trapp Children

Michael Hayden and the Von Trapp Children

Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell, David Hess

Michael Hayden, April Strelinger

Kate Rockwell

Bryon Marie Parham, Beth Kirkpatrick, Andrea Jones-Sojola

Kate Rockwell

The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Muny Staff

Muny Staff

Blakely Slaybaugh

Blakely Slaybaugh

Andrew Alstat, Elizabeth Teeter

Andrew Alstat, Elizabeth Teeter

Andrew Alstat, Elizabeth Teeter

Andrew Alstat, Elizabeth Teeter

Andrew Alstat, Elizabeth Teeter

Andrew Alstat

Andrew Alstat

Muny Staff

John Scherer

The Von Trapp Children

The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Muny Staff, Kate Rockwell

The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Jenny Powers, The Von Trapp Children, Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell

Jenny Powers, The Von Trapp Children, Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell

The Von Trapp Children, Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell

The Von Trapp Children, Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell

Muny Staff

The Von Trapp Children, Muny Staff

The Von Trapp Children, Kate Rockwell

The Von Trapp Children, Kate Rockwell

The Von Trapp Children, Kate Rockwell

The Von Trapp Children, Kate Rockwell

The Von Trapp Children, Muny Staff

The Von Trapp Children

The Von Trapp Children

Taylor T. Veten

The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Michael Hayden, Jenny Powers, John Scherer

Michael Hayden, Jenny Powers, John Scherer

The Muny Orchestra

The Muny Orchestra

Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Veten, Emma Gassett

Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Veten, Emma Gassett

April Strelinger

Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell, Byronha Marie Parham

The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The Von Trapp Children

Emma Gassett, Muny Staff

Emma Gassett, Muny Staff

Emma Gassett, Muny Staff

Bryonha Marie Parham

The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Bryonha Marie Parham, Beth Kirkpatrick, Andre Joes-Sojola

The Company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Muny Staff

Kate Rockwell


