BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Celebrates HAMILTON on Disney+ with Andrea Burns!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Broadway star Andréa Burns about the Tony-winning musical "In the Heights," in which she originated the iconic role of Daniela. And in celebration fo the release of Hamilton on Disney+ (July 3), they also discuss the mega-hit musical and its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda! Andréa has appeared in beloved shows such as "Songs for a New World," "The Nance," "The Ritz," and "On Your Feet." She is also currently the Monday guest host on Seth Rudetsky's acclaimed YouTube series "Stars in the House."

