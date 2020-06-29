BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Celebrates HAMILTON on Disney+ with Andrea Burns!
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Broadway star Andréa Burns about the Tony-winning musical "In the Heights," in which she originated the iconic role of Daniela. And in celebration fo the release of Hamilton on Disney+ (July 3), they also discuss the mega-hit musical and its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda! Andréa has appeared in beloved shows such as "Songs for a New World," "The Nance," "The Ritz," and "On Your Feet." She is also currently the Monday guest host on Seth Rudetsky's acclaimed YouTube series "Stars in the House."
Hamilton is coming! In just a matter of days (July 3), Disney+ will broadcast the hugely-anticipated Hamilton, captured live on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.
The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.
