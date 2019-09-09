DERREN BROWN: SECRET
BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to DERREN BROWN: SECRET on Broadway!

Sep. 9, 2019  

Get ready to be wowed because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to see U.K. phenomenon Derren Brown as he comes to Broadway in Derren Brown: Secret. The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through September 15th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

*Blackout dates apply

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, for the first time ever, this U.K. phenomenon and Netflix star brings his talents to Broadway.

After a sold-out, critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, Derren Brown: Secret returns with a spellbinding experience that dares us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives. Behold a theatrical event of the mind.



