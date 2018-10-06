BWW Contest: Enter to Win a Copy of GMORNING GNIGHT, Signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda!
Before he inspired the world with Hamilton and was catapulted to international fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspiring his Twitter followers with words of encouragement at the beginning and end of each day. He wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others. But as Miranda's audience grew, these messages took on a life on their own.
Now Miranda has gathered the best of his daily greetings into a beautiful collection illustrated by acclaimed artist (and fellow Twitter favorite) Jonny Sun. Full of comfort and motivation, Gmorning, Gnight! (available October 16) is a touchstone for anyone who needs a quick lift. Enter for a chance to win a signed copy of the book based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's tweets and illustrated by Jonny Sun! The contest ends October 7th, 2018.
Preorder your copy of Gmorning, Gnight! at https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/603592/gmorning-gnight-by-lin-manuel-miranda/