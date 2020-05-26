BWW Blog: We Change Like the Seasons

You know that feeling you get when you find your community? Where you find those who share the same passions and loves as you do that you'd never found before? That's how I've felt being privileged enough to write for BroadwayWorld. Theatre and writing are my two biggest passions in the world and being able to be a part of this wonderful community, I've learned so much and opened my eyes to possibilities I didn't even know where there. I've always felt welcome in the theatre community and I raise my glass to anyone else who gets the honor to be a part of it, even in a small way as writing an article or two. However, like the seasons change, I'm ready for my next step.

I will always feel welcomed and at home with BroadwayWorld and I encourage anyone who has a story to tell and wants to share their experiences with fellow students to be apart of this community of writers, performers, and tech. Though, I promise I will return in one form or another because I can't stay away from theatre. But as we know, this has been a difficult time and I must grow and take other opportunities for the time being. I'm excited to create new pieces of work, share my writing, and inspire others who want to be a part of this community.

As the seasons change, we change. All of us have a story to tell and share with others and I've been blessed to be apart of this platform for almost a year and a half. It doesn't even feel like it's been that long because I've enjoyed every minute of it. I got to share my personal stories at my college, talk about my favorite Broadway shows, and go into depth with the different processes of theatre such as stagedooring. I've always wanted more people to fall in love with theatre and I feel like my articles helped in a small way. Family members and friends and fellow college students got to see what I saw when I experienced a Broadway show and how it made me and many others feel. That was the greatest honor. Theatre isn't for the elite and there's a show or a part of it for everyone. It's truly unlike any other craft and the way you feel when you see a live show, whether that be on Broadway or the West End or at a community theatre, it changes you. It's a special feeling that makes you feel light. It truly is the purest form of entertainment and art.

Hopefully, when this pandemic is controlled and we are able to love one another like we did before and see these incredible shows we can learn to appreciate them even more. There's been countless videos by different shows on Broadway, performers raising money for the Actor's Fund, and even play readings on different video platforms in support of these artists deeply effected by this tragedy. I've never felt more connected to these performers and been able to appreciate and adore what they do and put on for countless people. Even though Broadway is shut down and we aren't able to see shows, I've never felt the community become so connected and supported than right now. Everyone is supporting each other and sending their love.

As I take my leave for a short intermission to pursue my other opportunities in my life, I thank BroadwayWorld and the theatre community for being so welcoming and kind. I hope that I've taught and helped those who didn't know certain things about theatre or that theatre can be appreciated anywhere and in any way. I know when this is all over, I will be there when Broadway opens back up, ready to support the actors, directors, writers, tech, costume designers, orchestras, and more. My last wish is that everyone who can donate will donate even a little bit to these different funds for the actors and other artists affected by this tragedy because we need to keep these shows alive because they are the escape into pure bliss that we need. Theatre is unlike any other form of art and it truly makes you feel alive. I know it has made me feel that way. Thank you.

