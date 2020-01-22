BWW Blog: Tips for Audition Season

I don't know about you, but this time of year is super busy for me, as it is for most students! Some days, it can feel like you're drowning in schoolwork. As if that wasn't enough, if you're a theatre student, you likely have some sort of audition coming up!

I know it can seem daunting to prepare for auditions, especially when you have a million other things going on. However, with a little initiative and proactivity, you can get through audition season with as little stress as possible! Here are some tips to help you get through auditions in one piece:

1. Start Prepping Early

You know what they say: "the early bird gets the worm!" As cliche as it sounds, there's nothing that will help you better than preparing sooner rather than later. You want to make sure that the auditors get the best performance from you that they can, so start preparing early! Look over your audition materials a little bit each day; it's much easier than cramming it all into your head the night before.

2. Ask Questions

If you know the director of the production(s) that you're auditioning for, don't be afraid to ask them what they're looking for! You might just get some information that could help you ace your audition!

3. Practice, Practice, Practice

Practice. For. Everyone! Go over your monologues with your friends. Sing your songs to your roommates. Sing them to your mom. Sing them to your dog, your cat--your goldfish even. Just make a point to perform your materials as much as you can! The more you rehearse, the more comfortable you'll be when the actual audition comes around!

4. Take a Chill Pill

You can prepare as much as possible, but, in the end, nerves can get to you and throw you off your game. Hopefully, the practice you've done ahead of time will still any uneasiness you may have, but if you're still on edge, just remember to breathe! Sip some tea beforehand, stretch, or do whatever you need to get yourself in the zone and knock your audition out of the park.

Auditions can be nerve-wracking, I know. But they are a necessary evil! Keep these steps in mind at your next audition and you'll be in good shape. And, as always, break a leg!





Related Articles