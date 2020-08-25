BWW Blog: A Silver Lining to 2020

Let’s talk about the possible nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards.

The Tony Awards are a time for the creators and performers of the season to be recognized for their hard work, determination and perseverance. When the pandemic hit and postponed the 74th Tony Awards, I know that many were disheartened by the news. I know I was eager to learn of the nominees and we never even got that. But now, the creators and performers of the 2019-2020 season will finally get their time to shine, virtually. After all the amazing at home videos made by cast and crew, I have no doubt in my mind that the Tony Awards, will be one to remember for years to come.

But, let's talk about the possible nominees. There are so many people worthy of awards and of course there is the question of who is eligible.

The shows from late-2019:

Moulin Rouge, which opened in July of 2019.

Possible winner for the 74th Best Musical Award.

The cast and crew have definitely had enough time to make their mark and hopefully, will continue to share their production for many years to come.

Sea Wall/A Life, which opened in August of 2019.

This play seemed to get good reviews and with an Academy Award nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony nominee, Tom Sturridge, I would not be surprised if this production received a couple of nominations.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which opened in November 2019.

Looking at reviews, perhaps not a winner of Best Book but I hear that Adrienne Warren is spectacular in her titular role, could she be the next Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical?

The Inheritance, which opened in November 2019.

Possible winner for the 74th Best Play Award.

The Telegraph, has labelled this play as "the most important American play of this century". High hopes for the creators, crew and cast.

Jagged Little Pill, which opened December 2019.

Another contender for the 74th Best Musical Award.

This musical has been so well-received by audiences and critics; I believe it will have a good and successful run.

Jump to musicals like Mrs Doubtfire, Six and Diana the musical - which never got their rightful opening nights. Along with these three highly anticipated musicals, many other productions were put on hold earlier this year.

I would go on about how amazing the light designs and sound designs are or how gorgeous and spectacular the costumes are. But that would mean that I would have had to see them, which is hard to do from another country. But from the cast albums and reviews, I know that this year is going to be one of the most nail-biting shows yet.

I cannot wait for the 74th Annual Tony Awards. I am excited to see this new version of the Tonys!

I wonder if A Killer Party the Musical, has a shot at winning a Tony for next season, that would be very interesting. Unlikely, but interesting.

Anyways, according to our very own Broadway World, there is another meeting of the Tony Awards Administration Committee will take place on Friday to discuss eligibility requirements - how exciting!

Read BroadwayWorld's official eligibility list HERE.

Related Articles