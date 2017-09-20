BROADWAY SESSIONS to Celebrate Swings This Week

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, September 21st, BROADWAY SESSIONS celebrates some of the hardest working and most talented folks on Broadway, the swings!

Swings scheduled to perform include Brandon Kalm (Waitress), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia), Nicholas Ryan (Beautiful), Garrett Elise Long (Dear Evan Hansen), Mikey Winslow (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Imari Hardon (Ave Q), Matthew Mark (Book of Mormon), Aaron Albano (Cats), Jed Resnick (Ave Q), Michael Williams ( Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon) and Keziah John-Paul (Book of Mormon). The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Mackenzie Messick and Jose Plaza.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at www.broadwaysessions.net.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10 pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at BROADWAY SESSIONS every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on BROADWAY SESSIONS' YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. Visit www.BroadwaySessions.net for more.

