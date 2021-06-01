Breaking: PASS OVER Will Begin Broadway Performances on August 4, First Broadway Show to Open Post-Pandemic

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's play PASS OVER, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor will begin performances August 4th, 2021, at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre with opening night scheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021.

This officially makes PASS OVER the first Broadway show to begin performances since the start of the pandemic, a full month before shows were originally expected to return.

PASS OVER will feature the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). PASS OVER will also mark the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.

Tickets for PASS OVER will go on sale this Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10am ET, and will be available to purchase through SeatGeek.com. Tickets will be on sale through Sunday October 10, 2021.

Information regarding tickets for Lincoln Center Theater Members and LincTix is available at LCT.org/PassOver.

PASS OVER will be produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Jujamcyn Theaters, Lincoln Center Theater, Concord Theatricals, Renee Montgomery, Blair Underwood, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Austin & Maral Moldow, and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu.

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's "masterful" (Afira Akbar, The Guardian) new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 85 minutes, PASS OVER crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 (Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director/Evan Cabnet, Artistic Director LCT3) New York premiere of PASS OVER opened at the Claire Tow Theater where it had an acclaimed, sold-out, and extended run and received the 2019 Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. The world premiere was produced and presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Anna D. Shapiro, Artistic Director and David Schmitz, Managing Director). A filmed version of Taymor's Jeff Award-winning Steppenwolf production, directed by Spike Lee, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and at SXSW.

The production reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production, with set design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Wild Goose Dreams), costume design by Sarafina Bush (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), lighting design by Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista) and sound design by Obie and Grammy Award winner Justin Ellington (Pipeline, Heroes of the Fourth Turning). Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman and Daniel Swee.

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State and will clearly be communicated to patrons prior to the performance.

The performance schedule for PASS OVER is as follows:

August 4th through September 5th: Tuesday at 8pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 8pm; Thursday at 8pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. *Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday August 4th or Wednesday August 11th.

Beginning September 7th: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. *Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday September 29th. There will be an added performance on Thursday September 30th at 2pm. The curtain time for the opening night performance on Sunday September 12 will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit WWW.PASSOVERBROADWAY.COM.