BREAKING: Manhattan Concert Productions Brings THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL To Lincoln Center

Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Series will return with the critically acclaimed musical The Scarlet Pimpernel! The show will be performed one night only at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Jeff Calhoun (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) will lead this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel featuring a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, a stunning professional cast and creative team, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney, who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution. The Scarlet Pimpernel serves as a brilliant window to life in 18th-century England, and was a precursor to the spy fiction and superhero genres, featuring a hero hiding under an alias. The musical made its Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre on November 9, 1997 and ran through January 2000 in several theatres, has had numerous regional U.S. productions, and has been produced internationally in Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Malta, and Norway.

The Scarlet Pimpernel joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets for The Scarlet Pimpernel will go on sale in July with cast and creative team to be announced soon.

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed Production Company in its 20th Anniversary season. MCP has provided performance and travel opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. The guest musicians of The Scarlet Pimpernel chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing with the professional cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

