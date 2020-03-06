BHANGIN' IT Added to Goodspeed Musicals New WORKLIGHT SERIES Lineup
Goodspeed announced that Bhangin' It will round out the trio of titles planned for "The Worklight Series" 2020 season. Bhangin' It is a bold and upbeat musical by recent Kleban Prize winners Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza (2020) and Sam Willmott (2015). This new musical is set in the high stakes world of intercollegiate competitive Bhangra: a traditional Punjabi folk dance morphed into a good ol' American dance-off. When Mary, a biracial student, is booted off her team for not being "Indian enough," she and her roommate assemble their own new team. But can Mary whip this ragtag group into shape for Nationals? Brash and joyous, Bhangin' It celebrates the traditions we inherit from yesterday and those we create for tomorrow.
Bhangin' It joins two previously announced musicals to be presented during "The Worklight Series" inaugural season. The series will launch with Johnny & the Devil's Box featuring Book, Music and Lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (May 27 - June 7). Johnny & the Devil's Box will be sponsored in part by Masonicare at Chester Village. Summer brings Bhangin' It featuring Book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza with Music and Lyrics by Sam Willmott (August 5 - August 16). Closing out this first season will be Ghost Brothers of Darkland County which features a Book by Stephen King and Music and Lyrics by John Mellencamp (October 21 - November 8). "The Worklight Series" is supported by the Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.
The new musical process at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre has been redesigned and relaunched as "The Worklight Series" where musicals will be developed and presented as staged readings. Audiences will still experience great stories and music, but since the shows will be more actively in progress, the performances will look different than they have in the past at The Terris - focusing not on costumes, scenery or props, but the musical on the page and actors with book-in-hand.
The Terris Theatre is located at 33 North Main Street in Chester, CT. Three-show packages for $99 and single tickets at $39 will be available starting April 1, 2020 through the Goodspeed Box Office. For more information call the Goodspeed Box Office at 860.873.8668 or visit www.goodspeed.org.
