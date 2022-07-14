BETWEEN THE LINES Announces Book Drive With Hindi's Libraries At Second Stage

Click Here for More on BETWEEN THE LINES

The new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines announces a book drive with Hindi's Libraries, a Long Island based literary nonprofit, to collect children's and young adult books at performances from Tuesday, August 2 - Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). Bins will be placed at the Tony Kiser Theater and patrons are encouraged to donate a new or gently used children's book towards this initiative.

61% of low-income families own no books for their children, and Hindi's Libraries is helping avoid the summer reading slide and bridge the literacy gap by providing free children's books to families across the globe, at no cost to recipients.

"Being that I am a tremendous theatregoer, I am so grateful for this opportunity to share two of my passions: performing arts and literacy. I am grateful to Daryl Roth and her entire team for supporting our cause and helping us give the gift of literacy," explained Leslie Gang, co-founder of Hindi's Libraries.

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts. The new musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner (In Transit), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by TonyAward nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand), music supervision and additional arrangements by Daniel Green (Almost Famous), music direction by Chris Gurr (The Prom) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

The Between the Lines Concept Album is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Tickets range from $55 - $100. Visit www.BetweenTheLinesMusical.comfor tickets and more information.

BETWEEN THE LINES is produced by Daryl Roth at the Tony Kiser Theater and is not a Second Stage production.

The playing schedule for Between the Lines will be as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM. There will be no performance on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Please visit the website for the preview performance schedule.

A special series of "Meet The Author Nights" at Between the Lines will feature talkbacks with NY Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult, who wrote the novel the musical is based on alongside her daughter Samantha Van Leer.

The schedule will be as follows:

Friday, July 22 at 8PM

Saturday, July 23 at 2PM

Saturday, July 23 at 8PM

Produced by Daryl Roth, Between the Lines is co-produced by Columbia Live Stage, Elizabeth Armstrong, Andrew Paradis, Kevin Sullivan, Tom Tuft and Writers' Cage.

BETWEEN THE LINES made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records and the Kansas City Star called the show, "a whimsical, wonderful production," and Broadway World raved, "It is a throwback to the prototypical well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny, appropriately danced, and professionally acted example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best." In January 2018, a sold-out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan.

The organization has shipped reading material to nonprofits and partner organizations all over the world, spanning across 50 states, Israel, India, Puerto Rico, Haiti and Africa. Since the organization's inception in 2018, they have collected more than 375,000 books and partnered with 700 organizations worldwide. All books are dedicated in memory of Dr. Hindi Krinsky, 32-year-old educator and mother of 5 who suddenly passed away in August of 2018 due to complications from Crohn's disease.

For more information about Hindi's Libraries, visit www.hindislibraries.org.