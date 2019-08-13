BETRAYAL Announces Rush Policy And Releases Limited Number Of $25 Tickets

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will launch a $40 in-person only rush ticket policy. Additionally, a limited number of $25 tickets are now available for purchase online and in-person at the box office.

$40 rush tickets to Betrayal will be sold in person at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office on the day of the performances beginning when the box office opens (Monday - Saturday at 10:00 AM; Sunday at 12:00 PM). There will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

As previously announced, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

Betrayal will play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with performances beginning Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and an official Opening Night set for Thursday, September 5, 2019.

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. The complexities of the human heart are explored in this, "the greatest, and the most moving, of all Pinter's plays" (The Telegraph).

The creative team for Betrayal includes scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

