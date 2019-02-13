BEETLEJUICE Will Offer $33.33 Preview Tickets To First 100 Patrons in Black and White Tomorrow

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced that The Winter Garden Theater Box Office (1634 Broadway) will open for ticket sales for the new Broadway musical comedy Beetlejuice on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10am. The first 100 patrons to show up at the Winter Garden Theatre box office dressed in Beetlejuice black and white (BEETLEJUICE prefers stripes) can purchase 2 specially priced weekday orchestra preview tickets for $33.33 each (In honor of the 30th Anniversary of Tim Burton's film - say it 3 times!).

Any living souls (recently deceased need not apply) dressed in black and white who show up at the Beetlejuice box office between 10am and 11am on Thursday, February 14, will be entered to win an exclusive meet and greet and photo opportunity at the Broadway rehearsal hall for Beetlejuice with cast members. At 11:00am, one lucky grand prize winner will be chosen and whisked away to the Beetlejuice Broadway rehearsal hall for this once in an afterlife-time opportunity. For official rules please visit this website.

BEETLEJUICE will begin Broadway performances Thursday, March 28, 2019, with an opening night of Thursday, April 25, 2019.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE will star Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure (Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Matt Stine, production stage manager Matthew Dicarlo, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and line producer Jenny Gersten.

BEETLEJUICE is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Ben Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music INC., and ZenDog Productions in association with DeRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergere, Joanna Carson, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, NETworks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Iris Smith and Triptyk Studios.

Tickets for Beetlejuice range from $79 - $179 and are available at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) or the Winter Garden Theatre box office. The playing schedule is: Monday - Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Saturday at 2pm. Please note there will be no performance Friday, March 29, or Saturday, March 30 at 2pm. There will be an added performance Wednesday, April 24 at 2pm. Beginning April 29, the playing schedule is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

BEETLEJUICE had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., where it played from Sunday, October 14, 2018, through Sunday, November 18, 2018.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You