BECOMING UNFINISHED Breaks The Fourth Wall At Hudson Guild Theater

Becoming Unfinished is a public performance and art installation debuting this November at Hudson Guild Theater.

The brainchild of New York based actor and multimedia artist Tony Michale Estrada, Becoming Unfinished serves as a public art experience inside a theater aimed to engage the community in why people create art, how art can change lives and transform what it means to be human. It is also a love letter to the art community, to all the artists and gallerists who have ever given the artist a free show.

a??The twice daily one-hour performances embedded in the installation bring together the art, the space, and the artist. The three inter-connected monologues follow a gallery owner and his most recent exhibition, and a father and son relationship, mirrored in the artwork floating around the stage and made by Estrada himself. Between monologues, the show turns into a modern gallery of sorts. When Estrada is not performing, he will sit in the audience and become the spectator, watching visitors view his art. He will be available to discuss the work as artist and gallery owner in one.

"I've had an impulse for many years to embed a performance in a visual art installation, set inside a theater," says, Tony Michale Estrada, Playwright and Artist behind Becoming Unfinished. "It wasn't until I saw the recent production of Our Town at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival after my father's death that I found a way in. I modeled the performance using the structure of Wilder's masterpiece with very personal stories, and the artwork surrounding the performance reflects not only the narrative but also my primal way of working, of listening to the voices of my ancestor to create. I wanted to bring the story, the art, and the space together to inspire and move people to further the potential of the human spirit. "

Estrada will engage the surrounding Chelsea-Elliot Houses community with free art programming on select weekends after the performance through the Winter, and will take the show on the road in early Spring-first stopping in his home state of Alabama.

To reserve your seat at a performance click here.





