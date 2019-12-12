BE MORE CHILL to Premiere in Chicago in April

Be More Chill, the mind-bendingly fun, smash hit Broadway musical, comes to Chicago in a new production at the Apollo Theater. Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Tony nominee Joe Iconis and book by Joe Tracz. The Chicago production is led by the original creative team of Director Stephen Brackett and Choreographer Chase Brock. Be More Chill starts performances April 17, 2020, at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. The Opening is April 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the limited 18-week run of Be More Chill, priced $35-$125, will go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. at the Apollo Theater box office (2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago), by phone at (773) 935-6100, and online through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl...and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager desperately trying to fit in. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip" - a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. The only catch: the supercomputer wants to take over the world! Is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk?

The Tony Award-nominated score by Joe Iconis bursts with addictively catchy songs including "More than Survive," "Be More Chill," and the hugely popular "Michael in the Bathroom." The 2019 Broadway Cast Recording released by Ghostlight Records debuted at #2 on the Top Cast Albums Chart. Songs from the musical have accumulatively garnered over 318 million streams, with the breakout track "Michael In The Bathroom" amassing over 31 million streams and 8 million YouTube views alone. Tumblr has ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, behind only Hamilton.

Be More Chill was originally commissioned by and premiered at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. The overwhelming response to the original cast recording led to an off-Broadway production in 2018, followed by a Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre. Its runaway success continues with its upcoming London premiere at The Other Palace and a film adaptation which is currently underway.

Joe Iconis comments, "When we first premiered Be More Chill in Red Bank, New Jersey, I never could've imagined the thing would make its way to New York City and London and, now, Chicago! As an artist who is particularly obsessed with persnickety, actor-driven theater, I've always had a huge crush on the Chicago theater scene. I am humbled and honored that the city has opened its arms to our little musical. Like Audrey 2s before them, The Squips appear to be conquering the globe, and I couldn't be happier."

Casting for the Chicago production of Be More Chill will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes Charlie Rosen (orchestrations), Beowulf Boritt (set design), Bobby Frederick Tilley II (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Ryan Rumery (sound design), Alex Basco Koch (projection design) and Emily Marshall (vocal arrangements). The production manager is SenovvA and Chicago casting is by Lynn Baber.

The Chicago production of Be More Chill is produced by Jerry Goehring, co-produced by Harold F. Mills, Connor Tinglum/Andrew Hendrick, Jeffrey Neuman and general managed by Lisa Dozier King/LDK Productions.

