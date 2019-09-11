BE MORE CHILL Cast Recording on Vinyl Now Available

Ghostlight Records has announced that Be More Chill: Original Broadway Cast Recording two-LP vinyl set is now available exclusively at Barnes & Noble . The album was released for digital download and streaming, in addition to a two-disc CD, earlier this year. This new album continues the remarkable journey for Be More Chill, as the original recording from Ghostlight - which has now been streamed over 300 million times to date - helped propel the show from Two River Theater to a viral Broadway hit. Be More Chill was nominated for a 2019 Tony Award for "Best Original Score." The gatefold two-LP package features complete lyrics, color production photography, and special liner notes by Grammy and Tony Award-winning songwriters Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. The album is produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis, and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Ian Kagey and Emily Marshall. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/bemorechillbroadway. To order the vinyl LP set, please click HERE.

Be More Chill - which closed at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street, NYC) on August 11 - was nominated for "Best Musical" by the Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Off-Broadway Alliance, and Lucille Lortel Awards. The show, featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, was directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Chase Brock.

"It's no secret that many of Be More Chill's supporters first discovered the show thanks to its Two River original cast album. The thought of delivering a brand-new Broadway cast album to those same fans, who continued to support and love the musical and expand its reach to brand-new audiences is a thrill," said lead producer Jerry Goehring.

According to Joe Iconis, "the score of Be More Chill has mutated, deepened, gotten tons more heartfelt and a lot more explosive since our first production at Two River. I am so thrilled that our new Broadway cast recording captures all of that growth and more. Fans of the show can expect the definitive version of the score, complete with tons of never-before-recorded musical goodies and expanded versions of songs they know and love. First time listeners can expect the most contemporary-sounding traditional musical comedy cast recording imaginable."

Be More Chill arrived on Broadway with the entire cast of its summer 2018 off-Broadway run intact, all of whom are all featured on the album: Will Roland as Jeremy; George Salazar as Michael; Stephanie Hsu as Christine; Gerard Canonico as Rich; Katlyn Carlson as Chloe; Tiffany Mannas Jenna; Lauren Marcus as Brooke; Britton Smith as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; and Jason Tam as The Squip.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Be More Chill's creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II; lighting design by Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Ryan Rumery; projection design by Alex Basco Koch; hair and makeup design byDave Bova; music direction by Emily Marshall; music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen; fight direction by J. David Brimmer; production supervision by SenovvA Inc.; and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You