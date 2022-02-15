BAM to Present Exclusive New York Run of SUPERIOR

BAM will present the exclusive New York run of Erin Vassilopoulos' Superior (2021) screening March 25-31. A hit at BAMcinemaFest 2021, this Lynchian thriller follows an on-the-run Marian who heads to the only place she knows is safe: her childhood home.

Greeted by her estranged identical twin sister Vivian-a stay-at-home housewife struggling to conceive and stuck in a failing marriage-Marian disrupts Vivian's small-town routine just as her own past catches up to her. This art-thriller debut sits alongside films like Mulholland Drive and Three Women in its exploration of female subjectivity and the blurring of identities, captured in fantastic central performances by real-life twin actresses Alessandra Mesa and Ani Mesa.

Vassilopoulos' film introduces viewers to an exciting new voice in American independent film. A Factory 25 release.

For more information visit BAM.org.