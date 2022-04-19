BAD ROADS Staged Reading Will Take Place in Support Of Ukraine

On May 12th a staged reading in support of Ukraine featuring a play "Bad Roads" by the acclaimed Ukrainian playwright Natalka Vorozhbyt, will take place at LaMaMa Theater in an effort to raise funds in support of Ukrainian performing artists affected by the war.

Lost & Found Project is a group of American, Ukrainian, Belorussian, Israeli actors and musicians who join hands and voices during this challenging time for a meaningful and honest dialogue through theater. While many fellow actors and colleagues in Ukraine are suffering, and Russian colleagues are forced to remain silent and are being oppressed for speaking up, Lost & Found Project- will not remain silent and will not stand still. It is essential that we practice our freedom of speech in these times through the performing arts. We believe that especially in times like these, performing arts serves as a tremendous tool. A tool to support our fellow artists in Ukraine, and to hear the voices of New York based actors with strong ties to this war, who simply cannot remain silent. To this end a staged reading in support of the The Ukrainian Emergency Performing Arts Fund will take place on May 12th.

"A few weeks ago time has stopped. The war walked into our lives uninterrupted, unexpected, unprecedented.. in both physical and non-physical sense, it came into all corners of the world no matter where we find ourselves in. After hours of paralysis, levitating on the border between fight or flight, we came back to the origin - the text, the language of performing arts, which is the only one we know how to speak. We began collecting plays of fellow colleagues, Ukrainian playwrights written both before and during the war, some of which were sent to us from bomb shelters by the playwrights. We wanted to find a way to give them a voice while also thinking about how we can help support Ukraine as a whole." Anya Zicer, actor, theater curator, director of the staged reading on May 12th.

Bad Roads, in the darkest recesses of Ukraine in 2014, a war is raging. Bad Roads presents short stories set along the roads of Donbass during the war. There are no safe spaces and no one can make sense of what is going on. Even as they are trapped in the chaos, some manage to wield authority over others. But in this world, where tomorrow may never come, not everyone is defenseless and miserable. Even the most innocent victims may have their turn at taking charge. The play is being featured all around the world in leading theaters at this time.

Natalka Vorozhbyt's recent article on her escape from Ukraine during the war in the Guardian

Donations made from tickets reservations will go to the Ukrainian Emergency Performing Arts Fund, non-profit organization supporting artists that stay on the territory of Ukraine or try to escape in time of war.

Actors: Masha King, Sergey Nagorny, Yelena Shmulenson, Tatyana Kot, Zenon Zeleniuch, Dima Koan, Anya Zicer

Music by: Mariya Vasilevskaya

Presented by Lost & Found Project in association with The Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings Project

ALL proceeds go to The Ukrainian Emergency Performing Arts Fund

