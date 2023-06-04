BAD CINDERELLA Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

Bad Cinderella opened at the Imperial Theatre on March 23, 2023.

Cinderella attands her final ball today! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Bad Cinderella's final Broadway performance is today, Sunday, June 4 at the Imperial Theatre. The show closes after 33 previews and 85 regular performances.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Tony Award-winner Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, and book adaptation by Alexis Scheer.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Cameron Loyal as Prince Charming, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Jaquez, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Bad Cinderella is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.

The design team for Bad Cinderella includes Gabriela Tylesova (Scenic and Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.



