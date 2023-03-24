Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Company of BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Opening Night

Bad Cinderella is running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.

Mar. 24, 2023  

The best of Broadway was at the Imperial Theatre last night to bring good vibes to opening night of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and we are bringing you conversations with the cast and creative team below!

"It's a huge responsibility and the honor of my life, because I didn't [see people who looked like me on a stage] growing up," explained leading lady Linedy Genao. "To be that for even one person means everything to me."

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

"It's just good to go back to theatre and get what we actually want!" said director Laurence Connor. "We want to be entertained. We want to feel joy. We want to feel moved. We want to cry! This show provides all of that. It's a joyous piece to be a part of and it's so colorful!"

Watch below as we check in with the whole company on opening night!






The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

