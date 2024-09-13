BACK TO THE FUTURE Will Offer Discount Tickets Through Fall Accessible Ticket Initiative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BACK TO THE FUTURE will offer discounted tickets through its new “Back In Time” Fall Accessible Ticket Initiative, offering upper level seats from $59 and stage level seats from $79, including fees, for every performance Tuesday, September 17 through Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Lead Producer Colin Ingram said, “BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has consistently brought in an audience who is new to Broadway and I’m proud to create this financially accessible ticket initiative that makes us one of the most affordable shows in town. We hope we can reach people who may not traditionally be able to afford theatre tickets and open the doors of the Winter Garden Theatre even wider to offer the singular experience of seeing a Broadway show.”

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestricomposed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Evan Alexander Smith (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes David Josefsberg (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Aaron Alcaraz, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Susie Carroll, Brendan Chan, Kevin Curtis, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Jamary Kendricks, Katie LaDuca, JJ Niemann, Jessie Peltier, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Davis Wayne.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes 2024 Tony Award Nominee Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.