Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay in Talks to Join Live-Action THE LITTLE MERMAID

Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks to join the cast of Disney's live-action remake ofThe Little Mermaid, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be directed by "Mary Poppins Returns" director Rob Marshall and it was recently announced that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula.

Tremblay would play Flounder, Ariel's best friend, who is a fish and Awkwafina would play Scuttle, the seagull friend of Ariel.

The Little Mermaid will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

THE LITTLE MERMAID takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. First, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.

Marc Platt, who worked on Mary Poppin Returns and executive produced the live-action Aladdin remake, is producing the film with Marshall, John DeLuca and Miranda also producing.

Tremblay is best known for his breakout role in Room. He also starred alongside Julia Roberts in the hit drama Wonder and was in Shane Black's Predator. He can be seen next in Warner Bros.' adaptation of Stephen King's sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

Awkwafina is best known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8. She will be seen in Sony's upcoming Jumanji sequel. She is currently shooting Breaking News in Yuba County .

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





