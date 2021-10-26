Award-Winning Comedian Alex Edelman Brings JUST FOR US To NYC

It was announced today that award-winning stand-up comedian Alex Edelman will make his New York stage debut with the US Premiere of his acclaimed one-man-show, Just For Us, at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, NYC) this December. Directed by Adam Brace and presented by Mike Birbiglia, the show is set to begin previews on December 1, with an official opening night on December 8.

Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us, takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the alt-right abusers. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

"It has been such a thrill to perform this show around the world, and I'm so excited for the opportunity to bring it to the Cherry Lane, a venue I revere," Edelman commented. "And to be collaborating on it with Mike Birbiglia, a creative force I've admired for so long, in the city where I incubated as a comic? It's a genuine dream come true."

"I think in comedy if you can be hilarious that's great," Birbiglia said. "If you can also be hilarious and tell a story that's even better. If you can be hilarious, tell a story and speak to a societal issue in a thoughtful way then it becomes a must-see theatrical experience. That's precisely how I feel about Alex Edelman's new show Just For Us. It's such a good story and so funny and so well told I haven't stopped thinking about it since."

Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award-winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade.

For tickets for Just For Us (ranging from $37 - $61) and additional information visit JustForUsShow.com. Tickets purchased by November 7 for the first three previews will be $32.